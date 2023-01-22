Two women were arrested for public indecency when one allegedly urinated in someone's yard, while the other went shopping without wearing pants.
On Jan. 15, Tahlequah Police Officer Bruce Gower was dispatched to the Northeastern State University president's house after a woman urinated in the yard. Dispatch advised the woman got into the passenger seat of a gold Chevy Trailblazer and headed south on Seminary Avenue. Gower spotted the vehicle near East Morgan Street and conducted a traffic stop. The woman was identified as Antonia Smallen, and she admitted to urinating in the yard but clarified she did it next to a tree. She was arrested and transported to jail, where she was booked for outraging public decency.
Officer David Trammell responded to Family Dollar on East Downing Street Jan. 15 for a woman who wasn't wearing pants while inside the store. Ana Aguilar had a strong odor of alcohol on her person. She reportedly told Trammell she got cold and that's why she took her pants off. The officer went to arrest Aguilar but she resisted and was taken to the ground. Aguilar was booked for public drunkenness, resisting arrest, and outraging public decency.
On Jan. 16, Officer Drew Craig was called to Northeastern Health System in regard to a man who walked out against medical advise and causing a disturbance in the parking lot. Robert Brazeal was found in the parking lot and Cates described him as belligerent. Officer Michael Cates asked the man how much alcohol he consumed and Brazeal said he consumed coffee but he spit it out. Officers went to arrest the man when he became combative and resisted. Brazeal was arrested after a short struggle and booked public intoxication, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, obstruction, and a warrant.
