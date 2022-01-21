Officers made contact with a man with a distinctive jacket a burglary suspect was seen wearing.
Tahlequah Police Sgt. Matt Frits responded to the area of Taco Bell on Jan. 19 to find Jon Lamb, who was wearing a gray Army jacket, similar to one a burglary suspect from earlier was seen wearing. Lamb claimed he found the jacket near the front door of El Mocajete just before Frits made contact with him. The man was detained and dispatch was asked to check his information. Lamb told the officer he had methamphetamine. Frits found the meth and a syringe in Lamb's coveralls. Lamb advised he had another illegal item in the pocket of his hoodie, and Frits found a loaded syringe. Lamb was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.
On Jan. 18, officers responded to Armstrong Bank on South Muskogee Avenue because a man was cursing at customers in the drive-thru. Sgt. Justin Leatherwood arrived and was directed to a nearby restaurant, where Michael Champlain was located. Champlain admitted to consuming several beers and was arrested for public intoxication after a field sobriety test.
Chase Lutke was arrested after he was found lying on the sidewalk near Oak Hill motel on Jan. 17. Leatherwood found an empty bottle of whiskey on the ground beside Lutke. The man was arrested for public drunkenness and taken to jail.
On Jan. 19, Leatherwood responded to East Downing Street on a report of an intoxicated man who was staggering in the roadway. Shawn Agrifoglio was found unsteady on his feet, and he told officers he consumed Fireball and was intoxicated. Agrifoglio was taken to jail for public intoxication and booked.
