A dog bit an officer as he was struggling with its owner during her arrest.
On Jan. 17, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Cates was dispatched to South Muskogee Avenue in reference to a woman who was banging on the windows at a daycare and acting erratically. Dispatch advised the woman was wearing a black coat and pants. Cates noticed the woman walking across the street and she took off running once she saw the officer. Cates caught up to the woman and she resisted. A pit bulldog ran toward the officer and the woman called for the dog to bite him. Cates said the dog bit him once and the woman told it to bite him again. Tahlequah Firefighter Brad Hale ran over to help Cates get the dog away, and the dog ran off. Cates took the woman to the ground and arrested her. She was transported to jail where she talked about Cates being killed and having her dog bite him. She was booked for public intoxication, resisting an officer, obstruction of an officer, and owner of a dangerous dog.
Officer Raquel Reed responded to College Avenue Jan. 16 on a report of an intoxicated man. Reed heard people talking as she approached the residence. A woman was pushing a man away to close the front door. That man appeared intoxicated and was detained. The other man at the residence told Reed she had no reason to speak with him and asked if he was being detained. That man was released and the intoxicated man was transported to jail for public drunkenness.
On Jan. 16, Lt. Justin Leatherwood was called to Walmart due to a woman who under-scanned $5 worth of merchandise. She was transported to jail and booked for petit larceny.
