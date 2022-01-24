A man allegedly claimed a pregnant woman hefted a mini-fridge and threw it at him during a domestic altercation.
On Jan. 20, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele was called to Cherokee Hills on a report of a domestic dispute. A woman said the father of her unborn child strangled her while the two were arguing. She said Skye Jumper pressed his forearm against her throat. Jumper told Keele the woman picked up a mini-fridge and threw it at him. He said he grabbed the woman to restrain her and he had his arm across her chest, not her throat. Jumper said he was trying to protect himself. The officer spoke with the victim again and could see redness around her throat. Jumper was therefore arrested for domestic violence by strangulation and booked on tribal charges.
Officer Mitchell Sellers was taking a shoplifting report at Walmart on Jan. 21 when an employee observed Michael Bennett putting items in empty Walmart bags. Sellers went to his patrol vehicle, and Misty Dick reported Bennett exited the store on the automotive side. Sellers circled around and could see Bennett placing items in a vehicle. When confronted, Bennett said he was "pissed off at Walmart." Employees recovered $120 worth of stolen merchandise and Bennett was arrested for petit larceny.
Lyle Teehee was arrested after he trespassed at the Georgetown Apartments on Jan. 19. Dispatch advised Teehee was banned from the property in July, and he was sitting in a vehicle near an apartment unit. The woman who called police said Teehee showed up and began knocking on her door. She said she called authorities when she realized who was knocking. Teehee was arrested and charged with trespassing through tribal court.
On Jan. 21, officers were called EZ Mart on West Choctaw Street in regard to an intoxicated woman. Employees said a woman was standing outside the store and was yelling and cursing at people. Officer Robbie Bacon made contact with an intoxicated Kerrie Crosser. She was arrested for public drunkenness and booked into jail.
