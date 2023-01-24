An intoxicated woman gave officers a hard time when it came to booking her after her arrest.
On Jan. 18, Tahlequah Police Lt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to West Willis Road to assist EMS personnel on a medical call. Dispatch advised the caller was yelling and someone said, "She's getting aggressive," before the call was dropped. Qualls found the woman and another woman, who was holding her by the waist, standing behind a trailer. The first woman was unsteady on her feet and had mud on her. She refused to speak with the officer and said she didn't have to talk to him. She began yelling at Qualls and at one point fell to the ground when the woman let go of her waist. The woman said she lived at a trailer that burned the night before, but Qualls knew the structured burned several weeks ago. Officers spoke with the woman who lived in the trailer the two women were standing behind, and she said she allowed the intoxicated woman to stay the night, but told her to leave because she was screaming all night. Qualls wanted the woman to get checked out by EMS but she refused and was arrested. She was transported to Tahlequah City Jail and refused to dress out in jail clothing. Qualls went to transport the woman to the Cherokee County Detention Center but she became noncompliant and wouldn't get into the patrol vehicle. She had to be picked up and put in the vehicle, and she repeatedly kicked the cage. She was taken to CCDC where female detention officers dressed her out. Qualls escorted her to his vehicle to take her back to the city jail, but she again refused to cooperate. He eventually got her back to the jail and she was booked for public intoxication.
On Jan. 19, Officer Mitchell Sellers was patrolling the area of East Downing Street when he observed a man in the parking lot of EZ Mart. He asked dispatch to check the man for warrants and they confirmed he was wanted. The man pulled out of the parking lot and Sellers initiated a traffic stop. The man was arrested for the warrant and put in the back of Sellers' vehicle. The officer searched the man's vehicle and found four syringes and a handgun. Sellers also found baggie of marijuana in a backpack. The man was booked for the warrant, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and failure to carry security verification.
Officer Sellers was called to Walmart Jan. 17 in reference to a woman swapping cheaper price tags to merchandise. The woman "paid" for the items and was confronted by employees. The amount stolen from the store was $158 and the woman was arrested for petit larceny.
