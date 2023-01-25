An area pair was arrested for drug-trafficking after officers found 1.5 grams of fentanyl during a traffic stop.
On Jan. 21, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Lane Cobb was driving on Echota Avenue when he observed a vehicle with a cracked windshield and an air freshener hanging from the rearview mirror. Cobb initiated a traffic stop but the vehicle continued traveling until reaching a dead end on Monroe Street. The vehicle came to an abrupt stop and the driver took off running. Officer Michael Cates ran after the man and deployed his Taser, but missed the suspect. Cates reloaded the device and deployed it a second time, striking the man. Officers got him detained and searched him when they found a smoking pipe and what appeared to be methamphetamine. Officer Bo Smith had a woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, detained. Officers searched the vehicle and found two bags or marijuana, a marijuana grinder, a digital scale, more pipes, a loaded syringe, a pill, and a baggie of fentanyl. The man was booked on tribal charges for obstruction of driver's view, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, obstruction, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute, driving under suspension, improper tag, and no insurance. The woman, also a tribal member, was booked for possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug trafficking, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription.
On Jan. 22, Officer David Trammell was called to Dewain's Place for an intoxicated woman who refused to leave the property. Trammell arrived to find the woman sitting in the parking lot and crying. She told the officer she wasn't going to drive her scooter while drunk. Staff members said the woman was trying to fight patrons and asked to leave several times. She was arrested for public drunkenness and transported to jail for booking.
Lt. Matt Frits responded to a possible domestic Jan. 21 on Kindle Avenue. The officer spoke with both people involved and found no evidence of a physical assault. A woman appeared under the influence of alcohol and was arrested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.