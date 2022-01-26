A man told officers that a hitman from Stilwell had been hired to kill him.
On Jan. 18, Tahlequah Police Officer Bryan Swim was called to the parking lot of Ki BOIS Area Transit on Jan. 18 for a disturbance. The caller said a man was walking around and yelling while beating on windows. Swim found an intoxicated German Wilbur Lopez, who said relatives had hired an assassin from Stilwell to kill him. Lopez was detained for safety reasons, but Swim wasn’t able to get any additional information, other than the claim that the hitman was going to kill him. The officer believed Lopez was under the influence of methamphetamine, so he was arrested.
Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol in the area of South Echota Avenue on Jan. 22 when he observed what appeared to be a fire near the old McDonald’s building. Cobb found a fire that had started next to a shed. The fire began to burn the east side of the shed, and Cobb didn’t find anyone nearby. Firefighters with the Tahlequah Fire Department arrived and began to extinguish the blaze. Cobb said a man pulled up in a vehicle and advised another man said he started a fire, which had gotten out of control on the property. Officer Jacob Robertson made contact with Michael Champlain near Taco Bell and transported him to Cobb’s location. Champlain said he started the fire to stay warm, and he had permission to be on the property. However, the man wasn’t able to give officers the name of the property owner. Officer Michael Cates informed Cobb who the owners were, and the owner said Champlain didn’t have permission to be there. The owners said they didn’t want to file a report on the matter. Champlain was arrested for public intoxication, vagrancy and unlawful burning.
Robert Jones was on patrol Jan. 18 when he observed a vehicle with no working tag lights. Jones conducted a traffic stop on Darius Houston. The passenger was Mikayla Glover, and Jones asked dispatch to check the information. Dispatch then advised they couldn’t establish a driver’s license for Houston and said he had a warrant. Houston was arrested and placed in the back of Jones’ vehicle. District 27 Agent Travis Saulsberry arrived to assist. Glover said she had a California driver’s license, and dispatch told Jones Glover gave him the wrong date of birth. Saulsberry ran his K-9 partner around the vehicle, and the dog alerted. Officers searched the vehicle and found an Oklahoma driver’s license that proved Glover’s real name was Kathleen Chance. Saulsberry searched Chance’s purse and found two glass pipes, two plastic pipes and 1.4 grams of meth. Jones found two more glass pipes and a set of scales in the center console. Houston was transported to jail and booked for driving under suspension and possession of paraphernalia. Chance was booked for obstruction, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.