An intoxicated woman reportedly punched a bartender in the face when she was told to leave a local bar.
On Jan. 20, Tahlequah Police Officer Caleb Murray was dispatched to Ned's in regard to a disturbance. A woman outside said she was kicked out of the bar for "no reason." She said she had been drinking and left another bar before coming to Ned's. The caller said the woman was banned from the property and she was told to leave. The woman allegedly threw water on an employee before punching him in the face. The employee didn't want to press charges and the woman was arrested for public drunkenness.
Sgt. Lane Cobb was driving on South Cherokee Avenue Jan. 17 when he observed a woman sweating and carrying a backpack. He asked her where she was headed and she said Habitat for Humanity. Cobb told her to have a nice day and proceeded on. He ran the woman's information and discovered she was wanted. He made contact with her a second time and arrested her. She told him she had marijuana in her backpack and she didn't have a medical card to possess it. She also advised she had a gun and "other stuff" with the marijuana. Cobb searched her backpack and found an air pistol, the marijuana, methamphetamine that also tested positive for fentanyl, and smoking pipes. The woman, a convicted felon, was booked on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance after former conviction of a felony, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, possession of a controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a church, and the warrants.
On Jan. 17, Officer Bruce Gower responded to Tahlequah Terrace Apartments after a man was found to be trespassing. The manager said the man was sleeping near the creek on the property. She said he had been lingering on the property for hours. Officers made contact with the intoxicated man, who refused to listen and told them to "f**k off." A struggle ensued for several minutes before he gave up and was arrested. The man was booked for public intoxication, resisting an officer, and obstruction.
