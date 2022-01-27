A man was arrested after he crashed his vehicle while allegedly drunk over the weekend.
On Jan. 22, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol just before 4:30 a.m. when he observed a single-car crash near West Choctaw Street and South Phoenix Avenue. Cobb didn't see any occupants until a man began to crawl out of the passenger side door, and fell to the ground. Several beer cans fell out of the vehicle. Dalton Sharp had several injuries to his head and was bleeding. Sharp told Cobb he wasn't the driver, but then admitted he was driving. Cobb advised dispatch to send EMS while he checked on Sharp. The driver exuded a strong odor of alcohol. Sharp was asked if he had been drinking and Sharp said he was a firefighter. Sharp admitted to being at a bar until 2 a.m., and had a six-pack of beer after leaving. Cobb could see more beer cans and shotgun shells with the debris in the vehicle. Sharp said he had a pistol and AR-15 in the vehicle. Cobb retrieved the loaded firearms, along with an unloaded shotgun. EMS took Sharp to Northeastern Health System. Cobb went there to speak with Sharp and advised him a warrant would be filed for driving under the influence, transporting an open container, and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Sharp wasn't arrested at the time due to receiving medical treatment. Cobb was at the police department when dispatched informed him Sharp was outside. Sharp said he was discharged from the hospital, and he was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center for booking.
Real Estate Agent Tyler Shockley called police on Jan. 24 to report a burglary at a residence on East Avenue. Shockley was doing a final walk-through of the house before the closing, which was slated for Jan. 26. He walked inside and saw a man run out of the backdoor, and hide near a garage in the backyard. Officers Bryan Swim, Cory Keele, and Chase Reed began looking for the man. Swim found Jerome Brown running from the direction of the house and detained him. Brown was transported to jail and told Swim he had only been in the house for one night. However, it appeared Brown and a woman had been staying there for two weeks. Swim noted several damages: holes in the wall, toilet stopped up due to no water, carpet stained, and damage to the door frames. Swim spoke with the owner of the house, who said he wanted to press charges.
Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was called to Walgreens on Jan. 25 to assist EMS with Michael Goddard. The suspect was talking about the medics having a turtle with a satellite, and he had a laser beam attached to him. The man admitted to using drugs that day and was arrested for public intoxication.
On Jan. 26, Leatherwood responded to Napoli's after an intoxicated man came in and sat down at a booth. Staff members said Gary Hiner was spilling stuff and causing a disturbance with patrons. Leatherwood approached Hiner and could see an open bottle of vodka on the floor, under the table. Hiner also had an unopened bottle of vodka in his coat pocket. He was arrested for public intoxication and booked into jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.