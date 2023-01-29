Officers were called to a local business after a man spent a great deal of time in the restrooms.
On Jan. 22, Tahlequah Police Officer Bruce Gower respond to EZ Mart on East Downing Street because of a man who had been in the restroom for over 30 minutes. The clerk said the man left on foot, and he was wearing a maroon sweater and a Ramen noodle design backpack. She told Gower she walked into the restroom after the man left, and it reeked of marijuana. Gower found the man in front of Sonic and met with him. He denied smoking in the restroom, but he did have a Ziplock bag that contained marijuana. The man was arrested for possession of the drug and booked into jail.
Officer David Trammell was on patrol Jan. 23 when he heard dispatch advise of a suspicious vehicle that was parked at a residence on Mission Avenue. Trammell met with the driver, who said he didnâ€™t have his license. It was later determined the manâ€™s license was suspended. The driver was arrested and posted bond before he could be placed in a cell.
On Jan. 22, Officer Bo Smith was called to Walmart where two shoplifters were detained. Employees said a man and a woman failed to pay for the $256 in merchandise they concealed on themselves. The pair were arrested for petit larceny and transported to jail.
