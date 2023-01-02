A man being a nuisance to drivers caught the attention of patrol officers.
On Dec. 24, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Lane Cobb was patrolling the area of South Muskogee Avenue when he observed a man kneeling in the middle of the road, causing traffic to stop. Matthew Drywater appeared to be intoxicated and was arrested. A struggled ensued when the man was being placed in the patrol vehicle. Drywater was transported to jail where officers found marijuana on him. Drywater was booked on tribal charges for public intoxication, standing in the roadway, resisting arrest, obstruction, and possession of marijuana.
Officer Dylan Harman was patrolling the area of Park Hill Road Dec. 25 when he noticed a vehicle that was reported stolen. The officer met with Harold Hooper after dispatch confirmed the vehicle was stolen and conducted a felony stop. Hooper was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and driving under suspension.
On Dec. 24, officers David Trammell and Robert Jones were on a call on Muskogee Avenue when they observed a maroon truck drive up on a curb. The driver revved the vehicle's engine and caused the tires to spin. Jace Runabout admitted to consuming alcohol that night. Runabout was arrested after a field sobriety test and booked for driving under the influence and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Officer Michael Cates was dispatched to North First Street Dec. 24 in regard to a stolen vehicle. Elaine Veals said she noticed her Dodge Challenger was missing around 3 a.m. Her debit card and cell phone were in the vehicle.
On Dec. 24, Officer Bruce Gower responded to the parking lot of Lowe's for a report of a domestic in progress. The victim said Antonio Trejo left the area before officers arrived. Responding officers located the man near Charlie's Chicken and arrested him for domestic assault and battery and public intoxication.
Andrea Large was arrested Dec. 24 after she allegedly stole $335 worth of merchandise from Walmart.
