A man claimed he works for the FBI, had a UFO tucked into his backpack, and that he is married to Lady Gaga.
On Jan. 26, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb saw a man kneeling in the grass in front of Tommy Nix Auto. The man seemed frantic while rummaging through several bags. Cobb made contact with Matthew Spencer, who was soaking wet and looked as if he was chewing something. Spencer said he was chewing "healing rocks" that were "good for teeth." Cobb said the man had no explanation as to why he was wet. Cobb saw Spencer's eyes were dilated and the man claimed to be an "angel" with the FBI, but branched with NASA. Spencer also told Cobb he had a UFO in his backpack, and that Lady Gaga was his wife. Cobb asked Spencer when the last time he used methamphetamine, and Spencer said meth was in his DNA. Dispatch advised there were warrants on Spencer, and he was arrested for that and public intoxication.
Lt. Bryan Qualls was on patrol in the area of Nalley Road on Jan. 26 when he observed a Dodge Caliber headed toward him. The vehicle was pulling a Ford Taurus backward with a chain. Qualls said the Taurus was swerving back and forth, and crossed the center line several times. Qualls turned around to conduct a traffic stop and could see someone in the driver's seat, attempting to steer the Taurus while it was being towed. Skylar Batt said the vehicle was being pulled to a residence because it wouldn't start. There were three people inside the Caliber, and the driver advised they were bringing the other vehicle to a residence at Old Highway 62. Ricky Degase appeared to be asleep in the front passenger seat and a woman was sitting in back. She told Qualls her name was Lacy Garcia and gave him her date of birth. Qualls ran the occupants' information and was advised that no information came back on Garcia. The driver had a suspended license and Degase and Batt had warrants. Batt was arrested, and Qualls opened the door where Degase was sitting. He had two blankets covering hands and refused to exit the vehicle. Degase eventually complied, and was arrested. Qualls searched Degase and found several .22-caliber rounds, a baggie of methamphetamine, and four Alprazolams. The woman admitted her name was Savana McGee and that she had a warrant. The driver was cited for driving under suspension and improper towing of a vehicle, and released. Degase, McGee and Batt were taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center. Degase was booked for his warrant and on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid script. McGee and Batt were booked for their warrants.
Sgt. Matt Frits observed a truck parked in the roadway of State Avenue and Choctaw Street on Jan. 26. Forrest Flute was screaming while he was staring ahead, and Frits shined his flashlight to get his attention. It was apparent that Flute was intoxicated, and he was told to exit the vehicle. Flute was placed in the back of Frits' vehicle after a field sobriety test. Frits went to read the implied consent card to Flute, who then exited the vehicle and said he was going to fight with Frits. The officer pushed Flute back into the vehicle and closed the door. Officers searched the vehicle and found two open bottles of vodka, and a dog. The dog was transported to the animal shelter since officers couldn't find anyone to retrieve it. Flute was booked on tribal charges of actual physical control and transporting open container.
