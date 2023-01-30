Officers were busy with individuals who were arrested for shoplifting from Walmart.
On Jan. 24, Tahlequah Police Officer Thomas Donnell was called to Walmart for an alleged shoplifter. Employees said a man concealed a rifle sling in his coat pocket. A woman handed the man merchandise for him to hide on his person before he attempted to leave the store. He was confronted and transported to jail, where he was booked for petit larceny.
On Jan. 26, Sgt. Elden Graves was dispatched to West Keetoowah Street in regard to a protective order violation. A no-contact protective order was granted and served to a man who was at the residence. The victim said the man wouldnâ€™t leave her alone. The man was arrested for violating the protective order and transported to jail for booking.
Officer Drew Craig responded to Walmart Jan. 23 for reports of a woman who tried stealing $37 worth of merchandise. Employees said a woman concealed rings on her fingers, put a book in her purse, and ate a sandwich from the deli before she failed to pay for the items. She was arrested and booked for petit larceny.
