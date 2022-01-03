An intoxicated man was lying in the bathroom floor of a restaurant for several hours before authorities were contacted.
On Dec. 30, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray was called to Subway on Muskogee Avenue to assist with a medical call. Dispatch advised a man had been lying on the bathroom floor for hours. Cherokee Nation EMS Scott Cobb said Gary Hiner was intoxicated. Hiner was lying on his back with his hands behind his head. Gray said there were several empty bottles of vodka next to him. Hiner couldn’t stand on his own and was arrested. Gray said the man had urinated on himself. Hiner was taken to jail and booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
Officer Jacob Robertson responded to a report of vandalism at the former business of Chilango’s on Dec. 29. A woman said she was driving past the building and saw someone swinging or throwing a large object at the windows. She said the person was wearing a green or blue hoodie and baggy pants. Robertson could see a broken window at the front of the building, and there was a sign and sign post lying under that window. Dispatch contacted the building’s new owner, who wanted to press charges. Officer Robert Jones made contact with Jennifer Hance at Plaza South, and the witness identified her as the one who she saw commit the vandalism. Hance was jailed for malicious injury/destruction of private property.
On Dec. 30, Officer Mitchell Sellers was dispatched to a report of a man walking in the middle of South Muskogee Avenue and Ballentine Road. Sellers arrived to find Quanah Wohlford unsteady on his feet and throwing his hands in the air. Wohlford took off running as Sellers exited his patrol unit, and a short foot pursuit ensued. Sellers tackled the man and arrested him. Wohlford claimed he hadn’t had enough to drink, and he was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication, obstruction and resisting arrest.
Andrea Drain and Misty Watie were both arrested Dec. 30 after they tried stealing items from Walmart. Store employees said both women concealed a jump charger and several other items in a backpack. They passed all points of sale and were confronted by employees. Drain is a Creek Nation tribal member, but Cherokee Nation advised they wouldn’t take her due to lack of a contract with Creek Nation. Creek Nation also refused to transport Drain to their tribal courts. Drain told Gray that she and Watie were stranded in Tahlequah, and they planned to steal the items and return those for gas money. Drain and Watie were taken to Tahlequah City Jail and booked for petit larceny. They were also banned from all Walmart properties.
