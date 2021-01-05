A woman had more charges added after drugs were found in her vaginal area during booking.
On Dec. 29, Tahlequah Police Officer Bryan Swim responded to Speedy's 66 to assist the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office on a traffic stop. Lt. Jarrod Rye stopped a Nissan Altima that was suspected in a Walmart shoplifting incident. The driver, Kendra Hummingbird, provided a false name and admitted she did so in order not to go to jail due to warrants. Swim asked the driver to exit the vehicle and she complied. However, she immediately placed her hands in her pockets and Swim asked her to remove her hands. Hummingbird removed her hands when Swim noticed a cellophane bag fall to the ground. Inside the bag were two small blue/green round pills. Swim looked inside the vehicle and could see a partially opened purse in the driver's seat. Inside the purse was a Ziploc bag the contained a crystalline substance that appeared to be methamphetamine. Hummingbird was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled Schedule I substance that was identified as ecstasy, shoplifting, and her warrant. Matilida Birdtail was the front seat passenger and was arrested for a warrant. Swim asked Birdtail if she had anything illegal on her before they got to the Cherokee County Detention Center. She denied having anything and Swim informed her that he would only charge her with a misdemeanor if she admitted to having anything. Birdtail said she didn't believe the officer and continued to denied having anything illegal.
The jail officer ended up finding marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a Ziploc bag containing the same blue/green pills inside Birdtail's vaginal area. A charge of possession of a controlled substance while entering a penal facility was added to Birdtail.
Officer Thomas Donnell responded to a domestic Dec. 27 on Downing Street. The caller said a woman was driving a U-Haul truck and had hit a man. Officers received another call about a woman in a U-Haul truck who ran over a man's foot. A witness said Kelsey Potts was the driver and she struck the passenger two times as he was walking away. Donnell made contact with Potts who claimed nothing was going on. The man said he wanted to get away from Potts. The witness said Potts was driving when she and the victim began fighting. He said the man exited the vehicle when Potts struck him with the vehicle, and ran over his foot. The victim refused medical treatments, and Potts was arrested for obstruction.
Edward Sawney was taken to jail Dec. 29 when he mistook the wrong house while he was drunk. Sawney admitted to being under the influence of alcohol and arrested for public intoxication.
