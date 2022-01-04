Three people were taken to jail after officers recovered a vehicle stolen at Walmart.
On Dec. 30, Tahlequah Police Officer Robert Jones on patrol in the area of Rodeway Inn, looking for a white car involved in a theft at Walmart. Jones found a white Kia leaving the parking lot of the motel, and turned his patrol vehicle around. The Kia accelerated southbound on Muskogee Avenue and turned onto to Southridge Road. Cyrus James then turned into the parking lot of Casey’s General Store and fled. Anita James and Marissa Creech claimed they didn’t know the driver. Jones asked Creech if she had anything illegal in her purse and she said she had marijuana. Jones found that, along with 12 checks that belonged to Built Rite Roofing. Creech advised the checks belonged to her uncle and that he owned the company. Officer Bronson McNiel located Cyrus lying in a field behind Casey’s, and dispatch advised the vehicle was reported stolen. Cyrus was booked on charges of knowingly concealing stolen property, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, no driver’s license, taxes due state, and warrants. Anita was booked into the jail for obstruction and a warrant. Creech was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and obstruction. All three are tribal members.
Lt. Dexter Scott made contact with two women who were standing in the parking lot of Tahlequah Lumber on Jan. 2. Traci Ketcher and the other woman said they were waiting on a ride. Ketcher had warrants and the other woman was told she could leave. Ketcher kept messing with a purse she had and said the other woman could take it with her. Scott looked inside the purse and could see plastic bag that contained a brown substance. Scott also found two used syringes, aluminum foil, two smoking devices and a pill. Ketcher was arrested and transported to the Tahlequah City Jail. A piece of aluminum foil was found in Ketcher’s back pocket during booking, and Scott believed it contained methamphetamine. Ketcher was booked on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid script.
On Jan. 1, Officer Mitchell Sellers was called to Bluff Avenue in regard to an intoxicated man asking people to shoot him. Dispatch advised the man was wearing jeans and no shirt. Dispatch also said the man was digging in his waistband as if he had a gun, and he was walking southbound on Bluff Avenue. Sellers arrived to find Russell Evans walking backward in the middle of the roadway, and throwing his hands up in the air. Evans admitted he consumed a lot of whiskey. Evans was arrested and booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.