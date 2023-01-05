A wanted man argued with officers about his warrants and resisted arrest.
On Dec. 20, Tahlequah Police Officer Raquel Reed was dispatched to Leon Daniel Heights because of an unwanted man who sitting on a porch. Mark Wilson was found wrapped in a blanket and he told officers he was sleeping. Dispatch advised Wilson was wanted and the man was instructed to stand up. Wilson argued with officers and claimed he didn't have a warrant. Additional officers arrived to assist Reed. Lt. Matt Frits grabbed Wilson's arms to stand him up but the man lunged forward and was taken to the ground. Officers got Wilson handcuffed but he continued to resist as he was escorted to a patrol vehicle. Wilson was transported to jail and booked for resisting arrest and the warrant.
Officer Caleb Murray was on routine patrol Dec. 20 in the area of Keetoowah Street when he observed a vehicle speeding 25 mph over the posted limit. The officer pulled the vehicle over and met with Genaro Castillo, who didn't have a driver's license. Castillo was arrested for the offense and booked for speeding and driving while suspended. Murray determined the tag to the vehicle didn't belong to the correct vehicle.
On Dec. 26, Lt. Frits responded to Casey's General Store after a man in an orange jumpsuit stole a pizza and a beer. Benjamin Adair walked out of the store and was walking northbound on South Muskogee Avenue. Frits drove the area and couldn't locate the man. Employees said they told Adair to leave the store several times. Video footage showed Adair taking the times without paying. Officer Raquel Reed found Adair at the Cherokee Casino and arrested him for petit larceny. Adair was also banned from the stores.
Lt. Frits was called to Walmart Dec. 26 in regard to a man who allegedly tried stealing $93 worth of merchandise. Roberto Suarez-Soto was confronted by employees before he was escorted to the Asset Protection office. Soto was transported to jail for shoplifting and bonded out upon arrival.
