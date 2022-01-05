A woman told officers she had taken two boxes of Sudafed in an attempt to kill herself.
On Jan. 3, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Cates was northbound on South Muskogee Avenue when he noticed a vehicle turn left from the middle of the intersection, across the front of the lane and into the parking lot of Walmart. Cates conducted a traffic stop on Samuel D. Sanders, who admitted he didn't have a valid driver's license but said he was only driving because his passenger had been drinking. Cates noticed Sanders appeared to be intoxicated, and asked dispatch to check both occupants for warrants. Sanders had a warrant and was told to exit the vehicle. The man was unsteady and agreed to a field sobriety test, then changed his mind, so he was arrested for driving under the influence. The passenger said Sanders threw something on the floorboard that didn't belong to her. Cates found a pill bottle that contained marijuana and a metal smoking device. Sanders claimed the items belonged to him, and said he smoked shortly before he was pulled over. The passenger, who was unsteady on her feet, said she consumed two shots of alcohol at the casino. She was arrested for public intoxication. Cates searched the vehicle and found several open containers of Sudafed. Sanders was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges for DUI, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. The woman was being taken to jail when she told officers she had taken the Sudafed to kill herself. She was taken to W.W. Cherokee Nation Hastings Hospital, and then issued a citation for public intoxication.
Officers were called to Circle S Laundry on Dec. 31 just before 2 a.m. on a threats complaint. Officer Bronson McNiel was advised that Christopher Williams became irate with a customer, and someone saw he had a knife. McNiel found Williams in the parking lot of Family Dollar and told him to put his hands on his head. Williams refused and kept his hands in his pockets while screaming about being harassed. McNiel drew his firearm and told Williams to get on his knees and put his hands on his head. Williams turned and fled from McNiel, but the officer gave chase and tackled Williams. Williams was booked on tribal charges with resisting arrest and obstruction.
On Jan. 3, Officer Robbie Bacon was called to Walmart for a shoplifting incident. Dispatch advised a man and a woman were inside the store and the man had a knife, but he had not been approached by employees. Bacon met with employees outside the store to wait on Michael Fuller and Deleana Kirk to exit. Bacon and the employee made contact with the two and escorted them back to the Asset Protection office. Fuller and Kirk had concealed $42 worth of items, and Fuller took the knife out of his pocket to open a watch box. Bacon asked Kirk where an engagement ring set and earrings were, and she claimed she placed the items on an aisle and didn't know. Bacon noticed the stolen earrings in Kirk's ears, and she had the engagement ring set on her finger. Fisher was arrested for petit larceny and Kirk was arrested for obstruction and petit larceny.
Officer Mitchell Sellers responded to Georgetown Apartments on Dec. 30 for a man who was trespassing. Sellers arrived to find Lyle Teehee walking out of one of the apartments. Teehee told Sellers he was aware he wasn't supposed to be at the apartments. He was booked on tribal charges for trespassing at the Tahlequah City Jail.
