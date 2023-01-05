An inmate faces serious charges when she escaped jail right after she was sentenced to five days.
On Dec. 27, Tahlequah Police Officer Drew Craig was performing court in the jail when Lori Neel was sentenced to five days. Neel was told to return to her cell until court was completed. She went to her cell but then ran out of the jail and across the parking lot. Craig secured the other inmates and joined other officers who were dispatched to the area. They searched a wooded area nearby as Officer Bryan Swim arrived and deployed his Drone. Officer Bruce Gower found Neel walking on Keetoowah Street. She appeared to be covered in cuts from running through the woods. The woman told Gower she was released from jail and was walking to a friend's house. Neel was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for attempting to escape from penal institution.
Lt. Matt Frits was dispatched to Dewain's Place Jan. 1 in regard to a fight in progress report. Dispatch advised the altercation was occurring in the parking lot. Frits arrived to find several people yelling. Security said Olajuwan Miles was involved in the fight. Frits went to speak with him when another man began yelling at Miles. The man, Ronald Holden, walked away and Frits went after him. Holden appeared intoxicated and detained for the time being. Miles told officers he and his girlfriend were arguing in the parking lot before police were called. Frits noticed Miles was also intoxicated and arrested him. Holden told Miles he had "good hands" and his eye was bruised during the booking process. Both men apologized to one another and were booked.
On Jan. 1, Officer Dylan Harman was on patrol when he observed a truck run the stop sign at Choctaw Street and Water Avenue. He initiated a traffic stop and the driver pulled into the parking lot of Dewain's Place. The vehicle and license plate matched the description of one police were called earlier that night wherein a driver fell asleep in the drive-thru of Taco Bell. Dakota Coffield had a strong odor of alcohol and admitted to consuming alcohol throughout the night. Lt. Matt Frits arrived and Coffield was arrested after a field sobriety test. Coffield was transported to jail and booked for driving under the influence and failure to stop at stop sign.
Lt. Frits responded to 2100 N. Grand Ave. Dec. 27 after a man tried fighting people in the residence. The caller said Jared Wadsworth may have had weapons but they weren't sure what kind. Wadsworth agreed to speak with officers but he kept putting his hands in his pockets. The man was patted down for weapons and Frits believed Wadsworth was intoxicated. Frits went to detain him when he jerked away. Wadsworth was taken to the ground and eventually arrested for resisting an officer and public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.