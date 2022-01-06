A man riding a child’s bicycle through downtown was arrested for warrants and possession of drugs.
On Jan. 6, Tahlequah Police Officer Jacob Robertson was in the area of North Grand Avenue and Goingsnake Street, where he could see a man riding what appeared to be a child’s bicycle. The bike didn’t have a front light so Robertson caught up to the man at Norris Park. The officer asked dispatch to check Joey Duvall for warrants. Robertson asked Duvall if he had any weapons, and he admitted he had a knife under his coat. Robertson noticed the bike matched the description one that had been reported stolen on New Year’s Eve. Duvall was detained and dispatch advised he had a warrant. Duvall was arrested and told Robertson he had “dope” in his pocket. Robertson searched Duvall at the jail and found methamphetamine, a wax-like substance that was identified as marijuana, a syringe, and two glass pipes. Duvall was booked on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and the warrant. The victim of the stolen bike advised it had been recovered, and Duvall wasn’t charged with possession of stolen property.
Officer Raquel Reed was called to Tru Hotel on Jan. 3 because of a disturbance in the lobby. The clerk said a man and a woman were not guests, but had been there for awhile. The two reportedly began to argue in the lobby, and the clerk said the man took a phone away from the woman. Reed could see that Ezekel Mennecke appeared intoxicated. The officer asked Mennecke for his identification card, but he kept trying to hand her his debit card and Oklahoma benefit card. The couple said they had been at the casino, and they were waiting on someone to send them money for a room. Reed asked dispatch to check them for warrants, so Mennecke sat down in a chair while they waited. Dispatch advised Mennecke had a warrant and was arrested. Reed said there was a packet of cigarettes and trash on a table where Mennecke was sitting. A black hoodie and sunglasses were in the chair next to where he was sitting. The woman asked if she could have the cigarette packet. Reed looked inside it and found a baggie of methamphetamine. Officers found marijuana and a smoking pipe in one of Mennecke’s pockets. He was taken to jail and booked for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication.
Officer Thomas Donnell responded to Tahlequah Drug Co. on Jan. 4 in regard to an intoxicated man sitting at a table. Albert Stone was at the table with his head down, and exuded a strong odor of alcohol. Stone denied consuming alcohol despite showing signs he was intoxicated. Stone was taken to jail for public intoxication and had to be assisted to the booking area because he was reportedly too unsteady on his feet.
