A woman came to jail to bond out a friend and ended up getting arrested.
On Jan. 2, Tahlequah Police Lt. Matt Fritts was called to the police department because of a woman tearing up plants in the lobby. Cynthia Whitehorn was there to bond out a friend when she tore off a portion of the plant, and left the lobby. Frits met with the woman in the parking lot and advised her to come back to the lobby. Whitehorn told the officer she was a “plant lover” and was trying to pull off the dead portions of the plant. Frits believed Whitehorn was under the influence due to her behavior and the odor of marijuana coming from her. Whitehorn was arrested and booked for public intoxication and malicious injury to property.
On Jan. 2, Lt. Frits was called to Dewain’s Place in regard to a man who was trespassing. Dispatch advised employees said Nathaniel Tucker was banned from the property. Frits arrived to find the security guard and Tucker yelling at one another. Tucker was unsteady on his feet and appeared intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to jail for booking. Tucker refused to dress out while being booked and was taken to the ground where he hit his head and sustained two cuts to his face. EMS personnel checked out Tucker before he was booked for public drunkenness, trespassing, and resisting arrest.
Lt. Dexter Scott was patrolling the area of Muskogee Avenue Jan. 2 when he noticed a woman walking through a field near Roadway Inn. Whitney Coates was wanted and admitted to having a meth pipe on her. Scott searched the woman’s purse and found a baggie of meth.
