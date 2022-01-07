Two women were trying to hide stolen merchandise inside a baby carrier that contained a infant.
On Dec. 31, Tahlequah Police Officer Robert Jones arrived to Walmart for two women shoplifters. Randi Miles and another woman were detained in the Asset Protection office, and $220 worth of merchandise was recovered. Employees said said the two were concealing items inside a backpack, and then in an infant carrier that held a 2-week-old baby. Miles was arrested for petit larceny and transported to jail. The other woman was cited and released, as she was the baby's mother.
On Jan. 5, Officer Mitchell Sellers was called to Casey’s General Store on Downing Street in regard to an intoxicated woman. Dispatch advised the woman’s last name was Lyons, and she was wearing a black coat. Seller couldn’t find the woman at the store, but he found her sitting on a curb outside of Braum’s. Angela Lyons admitted to consuming alcohol and was arrested for public intoxication. Sellers searched her purse and found a bottle of vodka.
Officer Sellers responded to Walmart on Jan. 4 after a woman was caught trying to steal merchandise. Employees said Anna Craig was seen removing the tags from three pairs of underwear. Craig put two pairs of underwear and a pair of sunglasses in her purse. She was approached by employees and escorted back into the store. Craig was arrested for petit larceny and taken to Tahlequah City Jail for booking.
