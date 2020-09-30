Jars of marijuana and several charges landed a man in jail after a traffic stop.
On Sept. 28, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele was on patrol when he noticed the vehicle in front of him with significant damage to the windshield. Keele pulled over the driver into the parking lot of Taco Bell. Cody Pritchett said he didn’t have his driver’s license or insurance. Dispatch advised Pritchett didn’t have a valid driver’s license, and he was asked to exit the vehicle where Keele detained him. Pritchett told the officer there was a jar of marijuana inside the center console. Keele asked Pritchett and his passenger if they had their medical marijuana licenses, and both said they didn’t. Keele searched the vehicle and found two glass jars that contained marijuana, a container with marijuana joints, a digital scale, and baggies. Pritchett was arrested for no valid driver’s license, altering a tag, taxes due state, no insurance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officer Matt Frits performed a traffic stop on a Dodge truck due to the driver not displaying the headlights. Michael David Calico said he didn’t have his driver’s license on him, but dispatch confirmed his license was suspended and he had warrants. Calico was arrested without incident and taken to jail.
Officer Frits was on patrol Sept. 25 when he noticed a man acting frantic and shouting in the roadway. Jerry Laudermilk was sweating profusely and mumbling so the officer couldn’t understand him. Laudermilk said people were chasing him in a car and he was trying to get away. Laudermilk denied taking any drugs prior to the stop and was arrested for public intoxication.
