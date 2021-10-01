A woman who was allegedly intoxicated kept telling officers she was Jesus and she had the blood of Christ.
On Sept. 28, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Cates responded to College Court and South Street in regard to an intoxicated woman who was standing in the road and yelling at traffic. Mendy Sawney told Cates she drank one beer and the officer tried to perform a field sobriety test, but Sawney was uncooperative. Sawney was detained and became even more uncooperative with the officer. The woman wouldn't get into the patrol vehicle and stated she was Jesus and Catholic. Sawney was eventually transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she refused to exit the vehicle. Sawney was forced out and repeatedly said she was Jesus and, "had the blood of Christ." Sawney was booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
Officer Cates was patrolling the area of Royal Oaks apartments on Sept. 28, due to recent drug activity. The officer noticed a truck back down the road toward oncoming traffic, turn down an alley, circle back around, and pick up a woman who was standing in the road. Cates conducted a traffic stop for improper backing in the roadway and defective vehicle. Dispatch advised Jacob Kirk and the woman were clear of warrants, and Kirk had a valid driver's license. Cates asked Kirk if he could search the vehicle and patted him down since he said he had a knife on him. The officer found what he believed to be a meth pipe in Kirk's pocket. Kirk didn't answer Cates when he was asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle. Cates found a bag that contained a baggie of what appeared to be methamphetamine, 10 syringes, a marijuana grinder, and a weight scale. The officer also found a BB gun behind the driver's seat and a sealed package of meth in the sun visor. The woman was released and Kirk was booked on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.
On Sept. 29, Officer Bo Smith was on patrol in the area of East Downing Street and Bliss Avenue where he saw a vehicle operating without headlights. Smith conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Faye Burris and Melanie Mouse. Faye stated her driver's license had been suspended. Dispatch advised Mouse had warrants and Faye's license was suspended. Smith searched the vehicle when he found a box that contained a glass pipe that is commonly used to smoke methamphetamine. Mouse stated the only thing that belonged to her was a bag that contained makeup and other items. Faye was arrested and booked for driving under suspicion and possession of paraphernalia. Mouse was booked for the warrants.
Officer Raquel Reed was dispatched to Pamela Street on Sept. 28, in regard to a welfare check on a woman. The woman answered the door and Reed could see Michael Goddard inside the apartment. The woman said Goddard was trespassed from the apartment and refused to leave. Goddard claimed he was there to help the woman and that she never asked him to leave. Goddard was arrested for trespassing and taken to jail.
