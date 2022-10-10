A man who claimed to be homeless was found to be in possession of fake money during his arrest.
On Oct. 5, Tahlequah Police Lt. Matt Frits was in the area of Shawnee Street when he noticed a man on a bicycle with no front or rear lamps. Frits grew suspicious of Stephen Matthew because he had a flashlight, was wearing heavy layers of clothing and a backpack, and was in a neighborhood where he didn't reside. Matthew said he was homeless and had a campsite near the Illinois River. Frits works nights and was aware of several vehicle burglaries occurring wherein the suspects are donning flashlights and carrying backpacks. Matthew said his name was Stephen Jaye and hesitated when asked for his date of birth. Dispatch couldn't find any information on the name and date of birth. Matthew was detained and then arrested for obstruction. Frits found six counterfeit bills in Matthew's wallet during the booking process.
On Oct. 3, Officer Michael Gray was called to reports of a suspicious person at Super Mart on First Street. Dispatch advised a man was had been walking around the business for awhile. Det. Cody Warren was speaking with Christopher Roybal when Gray arrived. Gray noticed Roybal was unsteady on his feet and the man admitted to consuming alcohol. Roybal said he had a tooth removed at W.W. Hastings Hospital and was at the business, waiting for a ride. Roybal was arrested for public intoxication and transported to jail.
Officer Mitchell Sellers responded to Ross Park on Sept. 23 due to a man who was possibly intoxicated and running around. Markus Ford continued to run as the officer was approaching him. Ford was unsteady on his feet and became uncooperative. He was transported to jail for public drunkenness and booked.
On Sept. 27, Officer Thomas Donnell was dispatched to Walmart after a woman allegedly tried to steal a T-shirt. Zion Dodson was seen selecting a shirt and wearing it as she walked through the store. Dodson was arrested for petit larceny and transported to jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.