A man was arrested for assault on a minor by Tahlequah police after attempting to steal a skateboard.
Sgt. Matt Frits was called to the skate park Oct. 8 on a report of two men chasing a juvenile with a knife. Dispatch told Frits the two suspects had gotten into a silver vehicle. Sgt. Shawn Presley conducted a traffic stop, and the driver and passengers were removed. Frits noticed Darren Dreadfulwater had a bleeding, busted lip. Dreadfulwater was taken to the skate park, where a 17-year old victim identified him as the one who had punched him and chased others around with a knife, after he tried to steal the juvenile's skateboard. Two of the juveniles' guardians told police they wanted to pursue charges. He was taken to the CCDC and charged with assault and battery on a minor and threatening to perform acts of violence. The charges are being filed through tribal court.
Officer Williams J. Robertson responded to a shoplifting call at Walmart on Oct. 6. Store employees said they observed Desiree Nicole Fahey select replacement shakes from the pharmacy and items from the clothing department. The employee said he then saw Fahey go into a fitting room, where she concealed the merchandise in her purse. She then went to the self-checkout and failed to ring up some of the items. She was escorted to the asset protection office for attempting to leave with $75.79 worth of items. Dispatch advised Robertson the woman had outstanding warrants, so she was arrested for the warrants, larceny, and trespassing after being forbidden. While outside of his patrol vehicle, Robertson searched the woman's purse and found about 168 grams of a white, powdery substance, along with a glass pipe, 31 small plastic baggies, and 5 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was also booked for trafficking illegal drugs, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
On Oct. 7, asset protection officers at Walmart reported a man who selected a beanie before going to the shoe department and shoving it down his pants. He was stopped after passing through the self-checkout area. A package of unopened Bic lighters was found on Randall Burkett, who had an active National Crime Information Center warrant. A member of the Cherokee Nation, Burkett was taken to the CCDC.
Officer Michael Gray arrested Samuel Nail on Oct. 8 for no insurance, driving under suspension, speeding, and improper tag.
Officer Robertson responded to a call of an accident on E. Bertha Parker Bypass on Oct. 9. A vehicle was found below the north bridge on the bypass. The driver, Melanie Hodges, was deemed under the influence after taking a blood test at Northeastern Health System. She was then taken to CCDC and charged.
Maria Desantis was arrested for petit larceny on Oct. 9, when Walmart employees witnessed her steal several items from the lingerie aisle and pull tags off underwear before placing them in her purse. She was taken to the police department, where Sgt. Frits found heroin and marijuana. She was then transported to the CCDC and booked on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription, and petit larceny.
Lt. Bryan Qualls was sent to the walking trail near First Street for a welfare check on Oct. 11. He found Warren Jones lying on the ground, sleeping. Qualls could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Warren. He was arrested for public intoxication and taken to the city jail.
