A man allegedly threatened officers before he was struck by one of their Tasers.
On Oct. 4, Tahlequah Police Lt. Justin Leatherwood was assisting with a vehicle crash on East Ward Street. Jerry Take yelled at the officers to not hurt the woman they were arresting. Leatherwood told Take to move along, since the incident didn't involve him. Take reportedly told Leatherwood he would "beat" him as he walked away. Leatherwood told the man to come to him and Take took off running. Take ran to an apartment and tried to get inside but the door was locked. Take turned around and took a stance as if he was going to fight the officer. Leatherwood drew his Taser and struck the man. Take was booked into jail for obstruction and resisting arrest.
Officer Robbie Bacon was dispatched to South State Avenue on Sept. 30 due to a burglary. Jon Lamb was standing in the front yard and the officer spoke with the victim. She said she was in her bedroom when she heard loud banging on her front door. She said Lamb was standing on her front porch and she called 911. The woman had an active protective order against Lamb and he was arrested. Bacon asked the man if he had any needles or anything sharp on his person. Lamb said he didn't, but Bacon found a capped syringe in the man's pocket and another one in his backpack. Lamb was booked for violating the protective order and possession of paraphernalia.
On Oct. 1, Officer Bacon was called to Walmart after Lorna Sanders allegedly tried leaving the store with unpaid merchandise. Employees said Sanders concealed items in her purse and put a belt around her waist. She didn't pay for the items and was confronted by employees. Sanders was arrested and booked for petit larceny and trespassing.
Lt. Leatherwood arrested Leroy Soap on Oct. 3 after he was found lying in a yard. Leatherwood found an empty bottle of vodka next to the man. Soap was transported to jail and booked for public drunkenness. Soap was found staggering on State Street the next day and was arrested for public intoxication a second time.
