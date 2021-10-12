A man was arrested under tribal charges after allegedly shooting the vehicle of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.
Officer Robert Jones responded to a residence on Oct. 6 after a woman reported her former boyfriend had shot at her new boyfriend’s vehicle. The woman said she had been having issues with her ex vandalizing vehicles and her residence. Angel Zendejas had filed six reports since the woman and Jacob Holloway broke up. The man had previously reported his brake lines being cut, his car being spray-painted, and two tires getting slashed, among other incidents. Capt. Steven Young observed a gray Toyota turn off East Allen Road onto U.S. Highway 62, when he and Sgt. Matt Firths performed a felony stop. Holloway admitted shooting the vehicle with a .22-caliber Ruger pellet gun as he drove past the house of the couple. Holloway had the pellet gun within reach, as well as a .22-caliber rifle and AR-15, both with loaded magazines. After examining the house, Jones discovered a bullet hole in the siding, consistent with a .22-caliber projectile. Holloway was arrested on tribal charges of use of a vehicle to discharge a weapon and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
On Oct. 6, Officer Michael Gray was dispatched to Casey’s General Store regarding an intoxicated man. Gray found Gary Hiner standing in front of the store and observed several clues that indicated the man was intoxicated, like bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcohol. Hiner admitted to drinking, so he was escorted to a patrol car and taken to the Tahlequah City Jail.
Lt. Brandon Vick responded to a shoplifting report at Family Dollar on Muskogee Avenue, Oct. 7. He spoke with Timmy Pugliese, who denied stealing anything. The officer then found a quart of oil under the car that had been taken from the store. Pugliese was arrested and taken to the city jail.
Northeastern Health System security called police about an intoxicated man sitting in his vehicle, drinking alcohol, on Oct. 8. Officer Gray made contact with Sam Palmer and noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the suspect's vehicle. When asked to get out of the vehicle, Palmar was unsteady and slurred he speech. He admitted to mixing alcoholic drinks and consuming them while in the parking lot. Officers also found a container of marijuana in the rear driver side passenger seat, for which Palmer did not have a medical card. He was taken to the city jail and booked for public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
On Oct. 9, Officer Bo Smith received a call that a man was passed out in his vehicle on Cedar Avenue. There he found Severino Hernandez, who said he drinks in his car because he doesn't want to drink in front of his stepdaughter. The man’s wife said she won’t allow him to drink in the home and that he doesn’t drive anywhere. Hernandez was transported to the Tahlequah Police Department and booked for public intoxication.
Sgt. Matt Fritts was dispatched to Scholars Inn on Oct. 9 over a group of people yelling near the pool. He found Victoria Miesfeld crying while sitting at the bottom of the stairs. Miesfeld had already been trespassed from the apartments several times, so she was arrested and taken to jail.
On Sept. 30, Officer Corey Reed was responding to a shoplifting report at Walmart when dispatch advised the suspects fled and stopped near the Dollar Tree. Reed noticed a vehicle with four occupants, and he identified Alayna Leblanc and James Conrad, who matched the description given by store employees. They were arrested, and officers searched after the driver said there was heroine in the car. Officers found black tar-like substance, marijuana, a glass smoking pipe, four .32-caliber rounds in a Styrofoam container, and a loaded black Beretta .32-caliber handgun. The officers were advised the driver, Steven Estes, was a convicted felon. He was transported to jail and booked for possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Officer Michael Cates noticed a man walking down the alley behind Sooner Electronics on Sept. 30. He asked the man if had anything to drink after noticing he had bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on his feet. Matthew Blakley took a breathalyzer test and blew a .14. Blakley admitted to drinking one tall boy of Bud Light. He was taken to jail for public intoxication.
