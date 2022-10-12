Officers were called after a homeless man was deemed to be acting suspiciously near an apartment.
On Oct. 6, Tahlequah Police Office Thomas Donnell was dispatched to Woodhaven Avenue because a person was hiding by a residence. Donnell arrived and searched the area. James Spencer was located in a drain under the Bertha Parker Bypass. Spencer said he was trying to see a woman at the apartments. Donnell said the man was acting "strange" and began crying for no reason. Spencer told Donnell he was tired of living on the streets. Officers searched the two backpacks Spencer was carrying and they found no illegal items. Spencer was arrested for public intoxication after a field sobriety test.
Officer Mitchell Sellers was called to Love's Country Store on Sept. 26 in reference to a man who was asleep at a booth. Dillon Bluebird was awaken and tried handing the officer $5 when asked for his identification. The man exuded a strong odor of alcohol and he said he came from a local bar. Bluebird was arrested for public drunkenness.
On Oct. 6, Lt. Bryan Qualls responded to Walmart and met with employees in regard to a a man who allegedly shoplifted. Employees said Lemuel Lott tried leaving the store without paying for toothpaste and guinea pig food. Lott was arrested and booked for petit larceny.
