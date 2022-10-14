A drunken driver was arrested after he was spotted driving through a city park at 2 a.m.
On Oct. 8, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Lane Cobb was on patrol in the area of Water Avenue when he observed a man driving through Ross Park. The officer watched as the vehicle jumped a curb and headed south on Water Avenue in the northbound lane. Cobb pulled the vehicle over and met with Matthew Damon, who had a strong odor of alcohol on his person. Damon said he was driving through the park because he "made a wrong turn." He wouldn't give the officer a definitive answer when asked where he was coming from, and Cobb was aware that Dewain's Place had closed just five minutes before he spotted Damon in the park. The driver denied coming from the bar, but admitted to drinking two beers an hour before the traffic stop. Dispatch advised Damon's license was suspended and he was told to step out of the truck. Damon was arrested after a field sobriety test and booked for aggravated driving under the influence and driving while under suspension.
Officer Thomas Donnell was dispatched to East Ward Street on Oct. 4 in regard to a woman wanting to harm herself. The officer was flagged down to an alley, where he observed Jessica Clinton pull into a packing space. Clinton said her brother was dead and he was "under the truck." Donnell said it was later discovered that Clinton's siblings were killed in a vehicle crash eight years ago. EMS asked the woman if she wanted to harm herself or others, and she advised she didn't. Clinton was cleared by EMS personnel and Donnell said she began acting "weird." He said she kept talking about her brother and how he was still alive. The officer detained Clinton because he believed she was under the influence of a narcotic. A bottle of Xanax was found on her. She admitted to taking the medication and was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Sgt. Cobb was parked off East Downing Street on Oct. 8 when he observed a vehicle at a high rate of speed that fishtailed while turning. The officer pulled the driver over in the parking lot of Mary's Liquor. Misael Sanchez was immediately arrested for reckless driving, and the three passengers were released.
Officer Bo Smith was called to Walmart on Oct. 7 and advised Coltin Sparks was trespassing. Employees said Sparks left in a Dodge truck on Daisy Drive and Smith conducted a traffic stop. Sparks was escorted back to the store and then to jail.
