A man was found naked in a laundry facility he had allegedly broke into.
On Oct. 12, Tahlequah Police Officer Bo Smith was dispatched to a report of a burglary in progress on South Muskogee Avenue. Smith noticed Jonathan Nyman walking behind Rose Furniture and carrying a backpack. Dispatch advised Nyman had a warrant and he was told to put his backpack down. Nyman said he had been at the laundromat that belonged to residents at an apartment. He claimed a woman gave him permission to do his laundry, and he had just met her. A man said his wife received a phone call from a resident who said an unknown man broke into the laundry room. The man arrived and found a naked Nyman in the laundry room. Nyman was arrested for trespassing and Smith found a baggie containing marijuana in the backpack. The officer also found a a glass pipe in the bag. Nyman was booked on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, trespassing, and the warrant.
Lt. Bryan Qualls was patrolling in the area of Water Avenue and Choctaw Street on Oct. 12 and noticed Corey Christie unsteady as he walked. Qualls made contact with the man and didn't understand what he was saying. Christie stated he drank one beer, and he was arrested for public intoxication.
On Oct. 13, Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol on the Bertha Parker Bypass and noticed an old license plate on a vehicle in front of him. Scott ran the plate information and was advised it had been replaced. The officer conducted a traffic stop on Taurino Loredo Trejo, who said he didn't have a driver's license. Trejo was arrested for driving without a valid license and booked into jail.
Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was picking up statements at Walmart on Oct. 11 when he was notified that Lester Andrews entered the store and was banned. Leatherwood and Lt. Qualls made contact with an intoxicated Andrews who had a smoking device in his pocket. Andrews was arrested and booked for trespassing and possession of paraphernalia.
On Oct. 11, Lt. Scott was informed that Paris Pierce broke the jail cell camera. Video footage showed Pierce and another inmate in a holding cell when Pierce climbed the cell door and yelled at the camera. Pierce removed the camera and was charged with destroying city property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.