A woman was allegedly going into public bathrooms to drink vodka.
On Oct. 9, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray was dispatched to Subway on South Muskogee Avenue. Employees said Lori Neel had been in the restroom for about 30 minutes and they believed she was doing drugs. Neel was seen walking toward Charlie's Chicken and Gray saw her going to into the restroom there. Gray knocked on the door and she said she was getting something to drink. The officer could smell the odor of alcohol coming from the restroom. Neel emerged a few minutes later and was intoxicated. Lt. Justin Leatherwood found a half-empty bottle of vodka in the trash of the restroom. Neel was arrested and booked for public drunkenness.
Officer Bryan Swim was called to Southside Drive-In on Oct. 9 for a man passed out in a vehicle. Christopher A. Mahaney admitted smoking pot 12 hours earlier and consuming an alcoholic beverage. Mahaney was arrested and booked for public intoxication, transporting an open container, and possession of marijuana.
On Sept. 29, Kirby Owens and Xavier Okafor were accused of stealing $50 worth of merchandise at Walmart. Both were arrested for petit larceny.
Lt. Leatherwood responded to Walmart on Sept. 29 as an alleged shoplifter took off running into the store. Sarah Core handed the merchandise to an employee before she was escorted to the Asset Protection office. Core called Brandon Sisco back to the store, and he gave employees the items he took. Core and Sisco were taken to jail for booking.
Destinee Baker was arrested Sept. 29 for allegedly trying to steal $32 worth of makeup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.