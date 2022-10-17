A woman reportedly assaulted an officer with a piece of wood that had nails sticking out of it.
On Oct. 10, Tahlequah Police Lt. Matthew Frits was dispatched to Wisteria Lane on reports of a woman who was screaming for help. Sgt. Lane Cobb and Officer Bo Smith already entered the residence and were speaking with the people inside. Frits saw a man standing nearby, and he told Frits he was assaulted by a woman. Frits walked to the house and could hear a woman yelling. Cobb, Smith, and Officer Dylan Harman were trying to speak with the woman, who was in the bedroom. Frits could see Macy Wheeler charging toward Cobb while holding a piece of wood frame that had several nails jutting from it. Wheeler swung the piece of wood at Cobb and struck him in the side of the head. Cobb tackled the woman and officers arrested her. Cobb had blood running down his face and was checked out by EMS personnel. Wheeler was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and obstructing an officer. The man Frits made contact with earlier in the investigation said Wheeler assaulted him, but he didn't want to press charges.
Officer Chris Smith was called to Black and Tan on Downing Street on Oct. 11 in regard to an intoxicated man who was threatening people. Matthew Akee allegedly scared a customer and an employee at Black and Tan before he made his way to the construction site next to Las Maracas, where he chased workers while holding a board. Akee then went to Casey's General Store and reportedly made "rude" comments to a woman and her child. He also tried fighting a customer. Akee was arrested for public intoxication and disturbing the peace.
On Oct. 11, Officer Bo Smith responded to East Morgan Street due to a disturbance. Michael Carpenter was found sitting under some stairs and was arrested for a warrant.
