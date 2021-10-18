Officers arrested a man who allegedly crashed his vehicle while drunk and fled to another area within the city limits.
On Oct. 16, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to the Bertha Parker Bypass and West Fourth Street on a report of an intoxicated driver parked in the median. Cobb found a damaged Chevrolet Sonic with a missing back tire. Michael Garrett was sitting in the driver's seat and emanated a strong odor of alcohol. Garrett was told to exit the vehicle and admitted to consuming four or five alcoholic drinks. Officers found a bottle of vodka just outside. Garrett thought it was around noon, when it was just after 10 p.m., and then said he thought it was 1 a.m. He told Cobb he didn't know where he was or how he got there. Officer Raquel Reed found a piece of plastic from a hit-and-run crash on West Pendleton. He was arrested and transported to jail.
Officer Michael Cates responded to West Shawnee Street on Oct. 17 in regard to property that was found. Joshua Dry said a man was at his residence and left a black bag on his porch. Dry looked in the bag and found a large quantity of women's panties and several credit cards. Cates located a tablet, the panties, and credit cards, and an ID card that belonged to a woman. The tablet was not reported stolen, nor were there any stolen credit card reports made by anyone whose names were on them.
On Oct. 17, Officer Cates arrested Roche Rhoads and Stephanie Linville after he responded to Walmart on a report of shoplifting. Asset Protection employee Misty Dick said Linville took deli items and a soda without paying. Rhoads was seen taking a security tag off an item as if he was going to steal it, but dropped the item. Rhoads told Cates he was going to steal the item and changed his mind. Linville and Rhoads were banned from Walmart from previous incidents and arrested.
