Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 15 degrees expected in some locations. Elsewhere, low temperatures in the lower to mid 20s. * WHERE...Northwest and west central Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...These conditions will kill plants and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Outdoor water pipes should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to run in a slow steady stream. Precautions should also be taken to protect small plants and tender vegetation. &&