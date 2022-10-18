Two men were arrested during a traffic stop on a vehicle with no rear window.
On Oct. 12, Tahlequah Police Lt. Matt Frits was on patrol when he observed a vehicle without a rear window. The vehicle made an abrupt stop and the passenger jumped out. Frits yelled for Michael Burns to get back in the vehicle and he complied. The driver admitted she didn't have her driver's license with her and gave the officer her name and date of birth. The front-seat passenger gave the officer her identification and Daniel Hooper and Burns gave him theirs as well. Burns told Frits he was being dropped off at his residence and that's why he jumped out of the vehicle. Frits noticed Burns appeared nervous and he was asked to step out of the vehicle. Burns was detained and said he had marijuana on him. Dispatch advised Hooper had a warrant and Frits arrested him. Officers found methamphetamine within reach of where Burns was sitting in the vehicle. Burns denied ownership of the drugs, and so did the three other occupants. Burns was booked for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Officer Mitchell Sellers responded to Walmart on Oct. 9 after a woman was caught with $140 worth of stolen merchandise. Employees said Jennifer Baird removed the tags from several items and failed to pay for those. Baird was booked for petit larceny and trespassing.
On Oct. 11, Officer Robbie Bacon was called to Walmart in regard to a woman who allegedly swapped tags to make merchandise cheaper. Employees said they observed Brina Smith switch tags on clothing items and fail to pay the correct amount. Smith was arrested for shoplifting and transported to jail. Jail officers recovered a glass pipe that was in Smith's bra. Smith was booked for petit larceny and possession of paraphernalia.
