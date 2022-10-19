A convicted felon with a gun caught the attention of officers when she rode around on a bike that had no reflective lights.
On Oct. 10, Tahlequah Police Officer Dylan Harman was on patrol in the area of Shawnee Street when he observed a woman on a bicycle with no rear or front lights. Gabrielle Myers had a warrant and was arrested. Harman asked if she had anything illegal on her and she said she didn't. Harman found a semi automatic .380-caliber handgun in Myers' purse. Dispatch advised Myers was a convicted felon. She was booked on tribal charges of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
Officer Mitchell Sellers was dispatched to Ross Park on Oct. 10 to help EMS personnel with a man who was passed out on a bench. Sellers was told it took the first responders awhile to awaken Stevie Johnson, and he reeked of alcohol. Johnson was arrested for public drunkenness and taken to jail.
On Oct. 4, Officer Michael Gray was called to Bumble Bee trailer park in regard to a vandalism. Two woman said they saw Gayla Budder walking through the park, screaming and yelling. They said the woman was also trying to get a tenant to come outside and fight her. The women said Budder punched out a window of a trailer. Gray and Lt. Justin Leatherwood went to 1201 N. Trimble Avenue to meet with Budder, but they were unable to make contact. Officers were called to Trimble Avenue the next night for a report of a disturbance and met with Budder. She denied breaking the window but said she was at the trailer park, looking for someone. Budder was arrested for vandalism and a warrant.
Michael Adams was arrested on Oct. 5 after officers found him asleep in Norris Park. Adams was wanted and transported to jail for the warrant.
