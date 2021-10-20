A report of a disturbance led officers to find a wanted man who allegedly took a vehicle from the city of Jenks.
On Oct. 20, Tahlequah Police Officer Jacob Robertson was dispatched to North Muskogee Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Robertson found a man who was carrying a backpack with a machete on the back. Benjamin Covey said he was recording music with friends on North Muskogee Avenue. Robertson remembered that a BOLO was placed for Covey earlier in the day in reference to an unauthorized use of vehicle from Jenks Police Department. The BOLO listed Covey as a suspect, and the officer noticed the suspected vehicle parked nearby. Dispatch advised Covey had a warrant and he was arrested. Robertson checked the vehicle tag, and it was confirmed to be the same one listed for the BOLO. Covey had the vehicle keys in his possession. He was transported to jail and booked for the warrant. A hold was placed for JPD.
Officer Chris Smith met with a man who said he hadn't seen his neighbor for about a month. On Oct. 19, Smith arrived and found the victim's vehicle in the driveway, and an excess amount of mail in the mailbox. Dispatch contacted local hospitals and advised Rocky Grider was not admitted. A contact number for Grider was disconnected, and his landlord said she hadn't received rent for the month. Detectives Todd Carnes and Elden Graves arrived and found Grider dead inside the house. The Medical Examiner responded and the funeral home took the body.
On Oct. 19, Police Chief Nate King was dispatched to Keetoowah Street in regard to a fraud report. Jordan Marshall said she lost her debit card and was notified that the card had been used. Two transactions were on Marshall's bank statements, and she canceled her card. King will attempt to view video footage at one of the businesses near where the transaction was made.
