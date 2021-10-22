The driver of a vehicle that was pulled over for a cracked windshield was arrested after officers found meth.
On Oct. 20, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele was monitoring traffic in the residential area of Hillcrest Avenue and noticed a vehicle that had significant cracks across the windshield. Keele conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Scott Forbes. Forbes didn't have a driver's license and told the officer that the vehicle didn't belong to him. Keele arrested the man for driving without a valid driver's license, and Forbes said he had methamphetamine in his pocket. Keele searched the vehicle and found a loaded syringe in the floorboard. Forbes was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for driving without a valid driver's license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and defective vehicle.
Officer Keele was on patrol Oct. 20 and noticed a vehicle that didn't have a license plate. Johnny Briggs said he had bought the vehicle from a relative and didn't have a bill of sale. Keele could smell marijuana from inside the vehicle and Briggs stated he had a small amount. Briggs was detained and Keele found a grocery bag full of raw marijuana. The officer looked inside a cooler and found five jars of marijuana, a bag of marijuana, an unopened medical pouch of marijuana, and a glass pipe. Briggs was transported to jail and booked for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officer Steven Smith was assigned to investigate an intoxicated driver who was coming into Tahlequah on Oct. 20. Smith was headed toward Cedar Avenue when he noticed a Nissan Sentra traveling in the wrong lane of the Bertha Parker Bypass. Smith turned around to initiate a traffic stop, and the driver began to pull over but instead kept traveling. The driver changed lanes three times before coming to a stop. James Young couldn't keep his eyes open and stated he was on his way to Rose. Young was arrested after a field sobriety test and booked into jail.
