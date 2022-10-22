Officers were called after a man was seen doing drugs in the city park.
On Oct. 15, Tahlequah Police Officer Bryan Swim was dispatched to Felts Park in regard to a man who was seen "shooting up." Officers found Jason Rowe in the area and asked if he was using drugs. Rowe was detained after he advised he had a couple of pistols and a BB gun in his backpack. Swim found a loaded syringe in Rowe's pocket as well as several bullets. The officer located marijuana, marijuana seeds, and a brown-tar substance in the man's backpack. Rowe was taken to jail where officers found a crystal-like substance that tested positive for fentanyl/methamphetamine. Rowe was booked on tribal charges of possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a park/school, possession of a controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a park/school, possession of imitation/toy firearm after former conviction of a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two warrants.
Lt. Matt Frits pulled over a vehicle on Oct. 13 for a defective brake light on Muskogee Avenue. Haley Hix told the officer she didn't know if the vehicle had insurance because it belonged to her boss. Sgt. Lane Cobb arrived to assist Frits on the traffic stop and he advised there was a prescription bottle in the vehicle. The bottle had no prescription information on it and Hix said the pills were not hers. Frits discovered the pills were Buprenorphine Hydrochloride, a schedule III opioid that treats opioid dependence. Hix was arrested and said there were no other illegal items in the vehicle. Officers ended up finding meth and a glass pipe. Hix was transported to jail and booked on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription, and possession of paraphernalia.
Officer Mitchell Sellers was called to Walmart on Oct. 14 for a woman who allegedly shoplifted. Dispatch advised officers that Terri McKee left in a white SUV. McKee was pulled over and escorted back to the store. Employees said McKee failed to scan several clothing items and was uncooperative when she was confronted. McKee was booked for petit larceny and a warrant.
