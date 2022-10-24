A wanted man reportedly tried to sneak fentanyl into the detention center.
On Oct. 22, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Lane Cobb was on patrol when he saw Christian Parker getting fuel at EZ Mart on East Downing Street. The officer ran Parker for warrants and could see he was wanted. Dispatch confirmed the warrant a short time later, and Cobb conducted a traffic stop on North Legion Road. Parker was arrested and searched for illegal items, but the officer didn't find anything. The man was transported to jail and asked if he had anything illegal on him before he entered the building, and he said he didn't. But detention officers found a baggie of what Parker said was fentanyl in his sock. Parker was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, bringing contraband into a penal institution, and the warrant.
On Oct. 20, Lt. Dexter Scott was dispatched to a residence on East Allen Road on a report of a trespasser. The homeowner said John Scott Jr. was banned from the house and she didn't know if he was still there. Officers met Scott at the front door, but the man refused to speak with them and closed the door. The homeowner said she was alone when Scott walking inside and said he was staying there. She said the man appeared to be under the influence. Scott was arrested and said he lived at the residence. He was booked on tribal charges of trespassing and obstruction.
Lt. Scott was in the drive-thru of McDonald's on Oct. 21 when he noticed a man leaning against the building. He said the man appeared to be falling asleep and Scott thought he was an employee. The employees at the drive-thru said all workers were inside the building and not taking a break. Wesley Johnson told the officer he was trying to go to a house on Nalley Road and admitted to taking some pain medication. Johnson was taken to jail for public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.