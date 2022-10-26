A local man was arrested twice in 24 hours for being drunk while in public.
On Oct. 24, Tahlequah Police Officer Bryan Swim responded to a shopping center after a man was found passed out. The caller said Leroy Soap appeared to be too intoxicated to stand on his own. Soap admitted to consuming a pint of alcohol and was arrested. Sgt. Elden Graves was dispatched to X-Press Stop on West Choctaw Street the next day after Soap refused to leave the business. The man was found lying next to the ice machine and was intoxicated. Graves could see an empty bottle of vodka next to the man. Soap was arrested for the second time in two days for public drunkenness.
Lt. Bryan Qualls was in the area of Goingsnake Street on Oct. 24 to locate a man driving a tan-colored truck. The caller said Joedon Fields was driving drunk and had a child with him. Qualls spotted the suspected vehicle parked in a driveway. Fields said he didn't live at the residence but he knew who did. He said he pulled over after he saw Qualls' patrol vehicle in the area. Fields reeked of alcohol and said he last drank the day before. He was arrested for public intoxication after a field sobriety test.
On Oct. 20, Officer Thomas Donnell was called to South Bluff Avenue due to an intoxicated person. Doris Robertson told the officer she was trying to get into the residence and she was drunk. Robertson became uncooperative and was arrested for public drunkenness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.