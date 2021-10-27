One officer caught up with two men who bolted after being confronted for stealing from Walmart.
On Oct. 23, Tahlequah Police Officer Mitchell Sellers was dispatched on a report of two men who were taking items. Sellers observed a man taking jewelry while the other stood next to him. Justin Ray Walker and Derek Nathaniel Jones left the store and were approached by Sellers and an employee. Both men took off running, but Sellers was able to catch up and take one of them to the ground. The man was detained and Sellers caught up to the other one. Asset Protection employee Misty Dick said she watched Jones take a cell phone mount, Pop Socket, and another item. Walker was strolling around, pointing to certain items that Jones took. Jones concealed a necklace in his pants. Jones hid a watch and rings. Jones and Walker, who had been banned from the store, took $70 worth of items this time. Walker was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center for petit larceny, trespassing, obstruction, resisting, and a warrant. Jones was booked for petit larceny, trespassing, obstruction, and a warrant.
Officer Michael Gray responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 18 in the area of Stick Ross Mountain Road and Michael Lane. Gray found the crashed vehicle and Jakeb Fairfield, who appeared to be shaken up. The officer noticed Fairfield wasn't able to stay focused and was unsteady on his feet. Fairfield said he was driving from Tulsa and claimed his vehicle lost power. He said he ran off the road and struck a tree. Fairfield was arrested after a field sobriety test and taken to jail, where he gave a breath sample that resulted in .00. He admitted to taking an oxycodone before he drove back from Tulsa. He was transported to Northeastern Health System to have blood drawn, and officers found a clear package with six Xanax in Fairfield's sock. Fairfield said he didn't know how the pills got there. He was transported back to jail and booked on tribal charges of driving under the influence of drugs, driving under suspension, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription.
On Oct. 22, Officer Robert Jones was dispatched to Family Dollar on Downing Street on allegations that Ben Adair was stealing batteries. Dispatch advised Adair was seen walking southbound. Jones made contact with the man and didn't find batteries on him. Adair was taken back to Family Dollar, and Jones was told a customer reported seeing Adair conceal the batteries. Employees advised Adair was banned from both Family Dollar stores. Adair was booked into jail for trespassing after being forbidden.
Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol Oct. 25 when he noticed the vehicle in front of him change lanes without signaling. Scott pulled the vehicle over and made contact with Brandon Lee Davis, who didn't have a driver's license. Davis was arrested for driving without a valid license and a warrant. Scott searched the vehicle and found two smoking devices and two marijuana joints that Davis said belonged to him. Possession of marijuana was added to his charges.
Bret Kellogg was arrested Oct. 23 for stealing a Gatorade at EZ Mart. Officer Gray was told Kellogg drank a large Gatorade and put it on the shelf. Kellogg said he didn't have money to pay for it, so he was taken to jail.
