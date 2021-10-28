A woman was arrested after she caused a scene when she was denied alcohol at The Branch.
On Oct. 26, Tahlequah Police Officer Raquel Reed was dispatched to the restaurant on a report that a woman was in the bar and out of control. Reed and Lt. Bryan Qualls arrived and made contact with Sarah L. Bond by the entrance. Employees said Bond was there for 45 minutes and had consumed two beers before she was cut off from any more alcohol. Bond wouldn't answer questions and said she had too much to drink. Bond was taken to jail and booked on tribal charges of public intoxication.
Michael Cates was on patrol in the area of Ross Street on Oct. 25 when he noticed a vehicle blow through a stop sign. Cates initiated a traffic stop but the driver continued into Oakwood Addition, and pulled up to a house. Roberto Suarez-Soto exited the vehicle and was immediately detained. Soto told Cates he didn't stop because he was scared. Dispatch advised Soto's license was suspended and Cates began searching the vehicle. Soto's father approached Cates and told him he needed a warrant to search the vehicle. Cates advised the man he needed to step to the front of the vehicle and that he was interfering with the investigation. The man argued they were "in" his house. Cates said he would take the father to jail for obstruction if he didn't step away from the vehicle. The man's wife told him to listen, and he complied. The younger Soto was booked into jail for failure to yield to emergency vehicle, driving while suspended, and failure to stop at stop sign.
On Oct. 18, Officer Jacob Robertson responded to a domestic dispute on Mission Avenue. Dispatch advised the argument turned physical and a woman had a knife. Christopher Kennedy was sitting on the porch and said Lori Vintges was inside the house. Robertson went inside and drew his weapon because the caller said a knife was involved. The officer didn't point his weapon at Vintges and asked her what happened. She said police were called earlier, and Kennedy agreed to leave the residence for the night. Lethality assessments were taken and completed on both Kennedy and Vintges. Kennedy came back to the house and the two began to argue, then Vintges punched him in the eye. He said he called the police and waited outside. Kennedy had injuries consistent with what he told officers. Kennedy said Vintges didn't hit him with a knife, but she threatened to kill him. Vintges was arrested for domestic assault and battery.
On Oct. 26, Officer Chase Reed responded to East Downing Street in regard to an intoxicated woman who was wearing a red shirt and pajama pants. Dispatch advised another caller said the woman was in the parking lot of Subway, and Reed made contact at Mary's Liquor. Lori Neel exuded a strong odor of alcohol and was arrested for public intoxication.
Officer Steven Smith was assigned to investigate a report of a man lying on the ground outside of Safari on Oct. 22. Garrett Fisher was passed out by the back door of the business. He admitted to shooting up heroin a few hours earlier and was arrested for public intoxication.
