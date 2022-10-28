A man who claimed to be active in the National Guard was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot two women at a gas station.
On Oct. 22, Tahlequah Police Officer Bo Smith was dispatched to EZ Mart on Downing Street in reference to a man who was waving around a firearm and threatening to "shoot the place up." Smith arrived to find Grady Reimer standing near a vehicle that had four women inside. The man said he didn't have a firearm, and Smith didn't locate one when he patted him down. Reimer said he was getting fuel when a truck pulled in behind him and two women got out. He said the two women walked up and began arguing with the women in his vehicle for 5-15 minutes. Reimer told officers the two women got back in the truck and supposedly said they'd pull out a gun and shoot him and the four women. Reimer pulled a firearm from his waistband and brandished it. He said the truck then left the store. Smith asked the man if he ever saw anyone in the truck with a weapon before he pulled his out and he said he didn't. Reimer got his Sig Sauer out from under the driver's seat and gave it to the officer. A witness to the incident said it was Reimer who pulled out a gun and made threats toward the two women. The four women in Reimer's car said there were multiple instances throughout the night between them and the two women in the truck. Reimer was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, brandishing a firearm, and threatening to perform acts of violence.
Lt. Justin Leatherwood was called to Keetoowah Street on Oct. 17 due to a burglary in progress. Dispatch advised a silent trip at the residence and the homeowner could see someone inside on camera. Officers arrived and surrounded the house. They could hear movement inside and found an opened window. Leatherwood was about to make entry when officers started yelling for the suspect to show his hands. Tyler Hicks was on his knees and kept putting his hands in his pocket, and he wasn't compliant. Leatherwood, who was at the side of the house, tackled the man while his attention was on the other officers. Hicks was arrested and booked on tribal charges of burglary.
On Oct. 24, Lt. Matt Frits responded to Circle S Laundry in regard to a man who was causing a disturbance. Frits noticed Larry Adair inside the business and he appeared to be yelling. Adair wasn't making sense and Frits believed he was under the influence. Adair was arrested for public intoxication and taken to jail.
