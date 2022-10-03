A juvenile boy allegedly tried fighting with officers during an investigation at Norris Park.
On Sept. 26, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray was patrolling the area of Norris Park when he observed a pile of trash under the pavilion. The officer also noticed two dogs that were on a leash. He was approaching the trash and the dogs when a woman walked around from the side of the pavilion. Gray said Kaydee Watkins and a juvenile began interfering with the investigation. The boy claimed the pavilion was his "territory" and he was told to mind his business as it was the city's property. The boy allegedly told Gray to take his vest off so the two could fight. Watkins told the juvenile that police couldn't touch him. Gray told the woman she was arrested for obstruction and to put her hands behind her back. The boy then walked up on Gray with his skateboard and allegedly said he was going to hit the officer. The boy got close enough to Gray and his legs were kicked out from under him and he fell to the ground. Officer Robbie Bacon arrived and put handcuffs on the boy. Watkins and the juvenile were transported to jail and she was booked for obstruction. The boy was cited and released to his father. The Office of Juvenile Affairs was contacted by Gray.
Officer Dylan Harmon was informed that Shawna Robledo was wanted and was known to stay at Royal Oak Apartments on Sept. 26. Harmon went to the residence and located Robledo asleep on the couch. She advised she had a pipe in her pocket and was booked into jail for possession of drug paraphernalia and the warrant.
On Sept. 20, Officer Thomas Donnell was called to Subway on East Downing Street due to an intoxicated man who was causing a disturbance. Mario Lopez was found sitting on the sidewalk outside the business. Lopez was too intoxicated to answer Donnell's questions and was arrested for public drunkenness and a warrant.
