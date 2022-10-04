A man arrested for public drunkenness received more charges after shoving an officer.
On Sept. 24, Tahlequah Police Officer Bo Smith was patrolling the area of Goingsnake Street and Oak Avenue when he observed two men walking. One of the men approached the other man in an aggressive manner. Smith made contact with Michael Pinnick, who was sweating profusely and had a open wound on his shoulder area. Pinnick claimed nothing happened between him and the other man and he was trying to go home. The man said he left his vehicle at Norris Park because he had been drinking and didn't think he should be driving. Pinnick was arrested for public drunkenness and transported to jail. Smith said the man was becoming agitated during the booking process. Pinnick refused to dress out at the jail and shoved Smith. The officer took him to the ground. With the assistance of officers Mitchell Sellers and Michael Gray, Pinnick was placed in handcuffs. He was then taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for tribal charges of public intoxication and assault and battery on a police officer.
Sgt. Elden Graves was called to Walmart on Sept. 29 due to a man who allegedly shoplifted. Dispatch advised the suspect left in a white truck that was passing Tractor Supply. Officer Steven Smith conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and met with James Larchey, who was escorted back to Walmart. Employees said Larchey selected a pair of shoes and wore those out of the store without paying. Larchey was transported to jail and booked for petit larceny and a warrant.
On Sept. 26, Officer Michael Gray was dispatched to a report of a disturbance on Larry Avenue. A woman said she came home to find Mariah Desantis allegedly doing drugs and the two began to argue. The argument turned physical and Desantis was arrested for assault and battery.
