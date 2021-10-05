A man was arrested when officers recovered a stolen vehicle and found several loaded syringes inside.
On Oct. 1, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol in the area of North Park Avenue when he observed an expired tag on a Chevrolet Tahoe. The officer ran the license plate and received notification the vehicle was stolen out of Tulsa. Cobb alerted other officers and conducted a traffic stop in a parking lot. Cobb gave the driver verbal commands to shut off the vehicle, and for him and the passenger to stick their hands out of the window. The driver, Aaron Shepard, and the passenger were detained and searched. Shepard had marijuana and a pipe. Cobb searched the vehicle and found five syringes that contained methamphetamine. A bottle contained 59 pills identified as Gabapentin tabs, not a controlled substance. Shepard agreed to speak with Cobb and claimed he bought the vehicle from a man in Tulsa, but didn’t know his name. Shepard denied ownership of the syringes and pills. The passenger said those items didn’t belong to her. Shepard asked Cobb if the passenger was going to be arrested, and Cobb advised she was going to go to jail for possession. Shepard then said all illegal items inside the vehicle were his, and not the passenger’s. She was released and Shepard was transported to jail and booked for possession of a stolen vehicle, driving under revocation, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
On Sept. 25, Officer Michael Gray responded to the area of Rum Runners on a report of an intoxicated woman. Gray made contact with Helen Jones, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Jones was arrested after a field sobriety test and transported to Tahlequah City Jail. While she was being booked, Gray found a wallet that contained a driver’s license and bank cards of another woman. Jones claimed the woman was her friend, but dispatch advised the woman was missing her wallet and $300 in cash. Jones stated she had done work at a residence at the Southland Trailer Park. She didn’t know the name of the person she worked for or have the address. Jones said the trailer was near the entrance of the park, and it was the third trailer on the right side. Jones claimed she found the wallet in the parking lot of Rum Runners. Sgt. Matt Frits made contact with the woman, who confirmed the wallet belonged to her. She said she left the wallet inside her vehicle that was parked in her garage. The woman said she left the garage door open for awhile, and noticed the wallet was missing. The woman said $136 in cash was missing from the wallet. Jones was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges of knowingly concealing stolen property, burglary from a motor vehicle, and public intoxication.
Officer Raquel Reed was dispatched to the area of Oak Hill Motel on Sept. 16 in regard to a man who was throwing rocks at traffic. Reed arrived to find an intoxicated Benjamin Adair stumbling as he was walking toward her patrol vehicle. Adair admitted he was throwing rocks, but insisted he wasn’t throwing any at vehicles. He was arrested for public drunkenness.
Officer Cobb responded to the Bertha Parker Bypass on Oct. 1 in regard to a man lying in the roadway. Cobb made contact with Michael Delgado, who appeared to be under the influence. The man denied consuming alcohol, but was arrested for public drunkenness.
