Officers kept busy with people who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol, hallucinogenics, and meth.
On Sept. 26, Tahlequah Police Lt. Justin Leatherwood was dispatched East Downing Street in regard to a drunk driver headed into the city. Dispatch advised the occupants were throwing beer cans out of the window and the vehicle ran off the road. Leatherwood got behind the vehicle that was swerving and nearly struck a curb. The vehicle pulled over in the parking lot of Downtown Family Dentistry. The driver, Ryan Fields, appeared intoxicated and said he and the two passengers were drinking at the river. Fields allegedly told the officer he couldn't perform a field sobriety test because he was "drunk." Fields was arrested on tribal charges of driving under the influence. Todd Tucker was the front seat passenger and he was taken to jail for a warrant.
Sgt. Lane Cobb overheard Officer Robert Jones advise he had a man run from a traffic stop in the area of Jack Dobbins Field House on Sept. 30. Cobb drove the area and found Malcolm Lincoln, who matched the suspect's description. Lincoln told Cobb he left the traffic stop because he didn't want to be there. The man was asked if he had anything illegal on his person and he told Cobb he had hallucinogenic mushrooms in his pocket. He also said he had been drinking at Ned's before the traffic stop. Lincoln claimed he consumed two of the mushrooms before Cobb made contact with him. He was arrested for public intoxication and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Officer Bo Smith responded to Walmart on Sept. 28 due to a shoplifting incident. Dispatch advised the suspect left in a green Ford Ranger. Smith spotted the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Daniel Petty said he paid for all the merchandise he left the store with. The man was transported back to Walmart where employees said Petty swapped tags on a back brace and a pair of pants. Petty was arrested for petit larceny and taken to jail.
On Sept. 26, Lt. Leatherwood was driving in the area of Keetoowah Street when he noticed a woman acting erratic by the gazebo at the Cherokee Courthouse. Summer Eastham said her guitar was sparking and thought there was something inside her that was clicking. Leatherwood said the "clicking" was him placing her in handcuffs for public intoxication.
