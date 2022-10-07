A man struck an officer as he was being arrested for obstruction.
On Sept. 27, Tahlequah Police Lt. Matt Frits responded to South State Street due a verbal domestic. Kevin Hamlin was asked about the incident and he kept telling officers to speak with a woman at the residence. Hamlin also kept putting his hands in his pockets and Frits advised he was going to pat him down for safety reasons. The man turned to run from officers but was taken to the ground. During the struggle, Hamlin reportedly struck Frits in the chest before Sgt. Lane Cobb stepped in to assist. Hamlin was struck twice in the face and arrested. Hamlin was booked on tribal charges of assault and battery on a police officer, obstructing an officer, and resisting arrest.
On Oct. 3, Sgt. Cobb was dispatched to West Fourth Street in regard to a burglary. The caller said two men were breaking into storage buildings with metal pipes. Officer Dylan Harman had one of the men detained while Cobb located the other man, Clifford Ratliff. Cobb located a loaded syringe in one of Ratliff's pockets. It was determined that the storage unit was rented by Ratliff. Ratliff was transported to jail and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a warrant.
Officer Steven Smith was called to Advanced Auto on Oct. 1 to investigate a suspicious person. Dispatch advised a woman was rolling around in the grass and rubbing vehicles in the parking lot. Smith arrived to find Summer Eastham dancing in circles. The woman asked Smith to speak into his microphone because she couldn't hear him. Eastham was arrested for public intoxication and taken to jail.
On Oct. 3, Officer Robbie Bacon responded to Walmart for an alleged shoplifter who was detained by employees. Employees said Auston Mullen tried to walk out of the store with a pair of sunglasses he didn't pay for. Mullen was booked into jail for petit larceny and trespassing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.