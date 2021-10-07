A woman claimed an intoxicated man followed her to her apartment and refused to let her leave.
On Oct. 6, Tahlequah Police Officer Jacob Robertson was dispatched to Monroe Street Apartments on a report of an intoxicated man who wouldn't allow a woman to emerge from her apartment. Robertson made contact with Sian Khai Mang and detained him. The caller said Mang followed her to her door and stood there. She said he then went to the neighbors' windows and peered inside. Robertson asked the woman if Mang tried to get into her apartment, and she said he did, but wasn't able to. Mang was arrested and taken to jail for public intoxication.
Sgt. Shawn Presley was assigned to investigate a shoplifting at Family Dollar on Oct. 6. The caller stated two women took shoes and clothing before they left. Presley and Lt. Brandon Vick made contact with Summer Eastham and Anita James, who store employees identified as the two who took the items. James and Eastham were arrested for petit larceny and public drunkenness.
On Oct. 6, Lt. Brandon Vick was dispatched to First Street and College Avenue on a report of a man who pulled a knife on another man after he refused to give him a dollar. Officers made contact with Russel Evans, who was carrying a large blade from a machete knife. Evans obeyed officers' commands and dropped the weapon. The reporting party declined to file any charges. Evans was arrested for public intoxication and transported to jail for booking.
